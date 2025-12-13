EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,584,000 after buying an additional 322,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,068,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,623,000 after buying an additional 83,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $222.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.