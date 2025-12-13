Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $24,373,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

