Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.7450, with a volume of 38517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VWAGY

Volkswagen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $93.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.