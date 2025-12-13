NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,774,000 after purchasing an additional 526,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,545,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,896,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

