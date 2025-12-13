EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $64.48 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $64,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 3,250.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

SPGI opened at $500.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.66. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

