IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1,505.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,997 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% in the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SCHE stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

