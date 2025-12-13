IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $143.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

