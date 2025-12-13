Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 16172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Resources in the first quarter valued at $15,297,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Solaris Resources by 453.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,811,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,810 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources in the third quarter valued at about $15,017,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,012,000.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

