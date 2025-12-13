Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $135.89, with a volume of 4185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
