Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $135.89, with a volume of 4185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

