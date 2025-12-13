Eminence Capital LP Sells 150,705 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Eminence Capital LP decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,705 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $200,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 256,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period. BLKBRD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,755,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $20,400,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 183,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,093 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

