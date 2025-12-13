Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 9564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $1,693,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,667.96. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,596,458.36. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,460 shares of company stock worth $5,786,311. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 57.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $231,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.