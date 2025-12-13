IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,540 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AST SpaceMobile worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,398,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 342.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 102,217 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $14,750,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $21,754,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $2,940,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,220. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,394,621 shares of company stock worth $165,971,275. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 9.5%

ASTS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 2.76. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.