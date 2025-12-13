ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 13,649 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,013 shares of company stock worth $13,553,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0%

Walmart stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.