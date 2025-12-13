Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,548,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,076,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,637,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,726,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,226 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.