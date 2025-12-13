Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,620 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after buying an additional 4,800,791 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,741,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,546,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,246,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,034,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,230,000 after buying an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 551,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

