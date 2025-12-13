HoldCo Asset Management LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Horizon Bancorp (IN) makes up about 0.2% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,296,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the second quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 142,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is presently -16.28%.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.