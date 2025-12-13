40,531 Shares in California BanCorp $BCAL Acquired by HoldCo Asset Management LP

HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. California BanCorp comprises about 0.1% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of California BanCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCAL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 213,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 107.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 205,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California BanCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of BCAL opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 26.26%.The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

