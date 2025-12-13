Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.54, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter worth $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOFT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

