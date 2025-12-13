Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.2% of Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,916.64. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $310.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

