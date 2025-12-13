Holocene Advisors LP Invests $102.86 Million in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 584,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,855,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,736,000 after buying an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 95.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,267,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,020,000 after purchasing an additional 157,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $206,981,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,516.56. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $3,032,030.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,686.27. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,982. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $199.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.25. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $222.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.