HoldCo Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,623,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,000. Heritage Commerce accounts for about 2.5% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.64% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 320,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 461,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 284,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

