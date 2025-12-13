Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.5% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $363,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 738,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,650,279.84. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,949 shares of company stock worth $2,191,119. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $18.42 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.