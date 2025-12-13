Head-To-Head Survey: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) vs. Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies -294.89% -56.07% -44.22% Horiba 11.36% 12.32% 8.05%

Volatility & Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ClearSign Technologies and Horiba, as provided by MarketBeat.

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.30%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Horiba.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and Horiba”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $3.60 million 9.69 -$5.30 million ($0.12) -5.46 Horiba $2.10 billion 2.05 $221.71 million $5.98 17.17

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong. The company's technologies include ClearSign core burner technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic or metal flame stabilizing structure; ClearSign core process burner technology that provides a direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; ClearSign core boiler burner technology; ClearSign core flaring burners that can be used individually, or in combination, to provide a flare product with extremely low nitrogen oxide emissions; and ClearSign eye flame sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

