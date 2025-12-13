Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Ovintiv worth $94,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 91.8% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 174.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OVV opened at $40.33 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 155,867 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,347.50. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.