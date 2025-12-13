Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of Repligen worth $116,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Repligen by 3,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 400,970 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 487,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 343,991 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $35,782,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,536,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $3,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,561.84. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $7,676,802. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,873.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

