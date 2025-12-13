HoldCo Asset Management LP Invests $93.36 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFGFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,086,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,361,000. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 14.6% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 626,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,285,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 103,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

