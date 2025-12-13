HoldCo Asset Management LP Invests $93.36 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,086,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,361,000. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 14.6% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 626,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,285,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 103,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

