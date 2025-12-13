Holocene Advisors LP Sells 187,664 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,664 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Cardinal Health worth $134,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,996 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $8,611,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CAH opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $214.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

