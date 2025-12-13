Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Takes Position in Crescent Biopharma, Inc. $CBIO

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 2.32% of Crescent Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $22,400,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Biopharma alerts:

Crescent Biopharma Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $14.09 on Friday. Crescent Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Biopharma news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,848,883.06. This trade represents a 97.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crescent Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBIO

Crescent Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.