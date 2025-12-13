Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Takes Position in Crescent Biopharma, Inc. $CBIO

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2025

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 2.32% of Crescent Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $22,400,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Biopharma Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $14.09 on Friday. Crescent Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Biopharma

In other Crescent Biopharma news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,848,883.06. This trade represents a 97.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crescent Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Crescent Biopharma Profile



Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

