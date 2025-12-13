Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Ferguson worth $143,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $256.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.47.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

