Masimo Corporation $MASI Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,689 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 2.29% of Masimo worth $209,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masimo by 72.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

