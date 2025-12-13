Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 4,673,615 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 697.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,673,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of Etsy worth $268,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $13,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Barclays lifted their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $178,921.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,233.13. The trade was a 29.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $184,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,568.60. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,105 shares of company stock valued at $21,144,854. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.77 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.