Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568,524 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $187,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,751,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 118.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,601.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 116,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 109,988 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 634,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.