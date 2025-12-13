Holocene Advisors LP Sells 210,986 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,986 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of Post worth $161,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Post by 131.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Post by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Post Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of POST stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director David W. Kemper purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.