Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 1,320,849 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of BellRing Brands worth $227,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $124,777,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 418.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,811 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,725,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,057,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after purchasing an additional 748,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

