Holocene Advisors LP Sells 124,752 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,752 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.7% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of AstraZeneca worth $301,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 376.0% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

