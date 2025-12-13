Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 346,816 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters accounts for 2.7% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.42% of Urban Outfitters worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $7,036,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $81.84 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $83.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $811,012.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,921,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,554,082.07. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $731,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,337,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,158,037.12. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $12,896,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

