Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

