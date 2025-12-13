Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Sells 10,950 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 626,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $217.58. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

