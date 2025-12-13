Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Purchases 6,737 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up about 1.9% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after buying an additional 414,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after acquiring an additional 117,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $370.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.62. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $374.62.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

