Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 135,158 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,158 shares during the quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned 0.35% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,453,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $55.50 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

