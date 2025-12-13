Holocene Advisors LP Has $251.71 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 550.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,210 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Norfolk Southern worth $251,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE NSC opened at $296.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average of $277.01. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,900.80. This represents a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jr. Clyburn acquired 204 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,454 shares of company stock worth $1,259,874 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 target price on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.90.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

