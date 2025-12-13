Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 3.6% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 126.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 55.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $13,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $179.42.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

