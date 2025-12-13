Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,917 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 9.9% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Elevance Health worth $431,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,419,000 after buying an additional 704,790 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,440 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,379,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ELV opened at $358.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

