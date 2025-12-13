Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $359.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.38. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.