Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.