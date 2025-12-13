Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,645 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.55% of Urban Edge Properties worth $36,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,194.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

