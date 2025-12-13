Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $71.31 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,945,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 0.2% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.83%.The company had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.