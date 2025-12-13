Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $56.97 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494,229 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $56,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $406,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3%

NDAQ opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

