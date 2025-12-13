Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.96 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

