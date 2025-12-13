Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,108 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.38% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,291,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 519,633 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,350,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,159,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after buying an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after buying an additional 400,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,901.76. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,759.08. This trade represents a 2.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.28%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

